Swiss National Bank Has $367,000 Position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markforged were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Markforged by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,816,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 399,765 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 97.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

