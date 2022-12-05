Swiss National Bank Has $485,000 Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veritone were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.91. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 35,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $241,202.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,829.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

