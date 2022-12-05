Swiss National Bank Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOV. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 154,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HOV opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

