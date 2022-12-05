Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Honest were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honest by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Honest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In related news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $173,337 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honest Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.01 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.47 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

