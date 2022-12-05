Swiss National Bank Invests $488,000 in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDCX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TDCX by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth $6,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TDCX by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth $83,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $12.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.17. TDCX Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

