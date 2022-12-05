Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $0.25 on Monday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Insider Activity at Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,690,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,388,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 395,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,690,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,388,771.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,066,658.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,331,922 shares of company stock worth $13,737,531 and sold 8,582,062 shares worth $6,937,442. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

