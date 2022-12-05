Swiss National Bank Purchases 34,500 Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

EGLX opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

