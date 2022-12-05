Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASLE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth $109,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 56.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $141,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AerSale in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASLE opened at $16.12 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

