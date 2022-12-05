Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 53,800 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 15.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,771,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

