Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 9,600 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

INDT opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 49.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

