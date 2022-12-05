Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.75.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

