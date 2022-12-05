Swiss National Bank Sells 18,200 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 221.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

