Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $552.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

