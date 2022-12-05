Swiss National Bank Takes $559,000 Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $971.38 million and a P/E ratio of 325.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

