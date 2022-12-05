Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,708.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,719.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,114.5% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

