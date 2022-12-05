Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

THC opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

