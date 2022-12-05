Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $81,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.7 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,889.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.