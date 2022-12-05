Texas Permanent School Fund Has $122.75 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,936.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,988 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

