Thomas E. Laursen Sells 880 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

