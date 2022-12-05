TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $156.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

