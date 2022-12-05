UBS Group AG Acquires 56,526 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ORI stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

