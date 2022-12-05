UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in UGI by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in UGI by 955.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UGI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

