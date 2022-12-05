Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

