Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $76,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

