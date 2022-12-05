Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.9% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 66.9% during the second quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $255.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

