Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

