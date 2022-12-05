Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

