Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,895.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

