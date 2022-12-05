Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,895.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

