Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE WELL opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

