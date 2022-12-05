Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.9 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

