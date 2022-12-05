WorthPointe LLC Buys 169 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

