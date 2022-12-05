ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

