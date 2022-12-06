129,800 Shares in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

VLD stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 78.43% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

