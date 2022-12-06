1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,757 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 915.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

