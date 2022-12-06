40,630 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $4,602,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 261,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

PSNY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.