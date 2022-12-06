5,463 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOR opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

