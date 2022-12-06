9,335 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

