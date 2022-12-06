956 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

UTHR opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,930 shares of company stock worth $26,864,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.89.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

