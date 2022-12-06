Adriana Cisneros Purchases 36,364 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

