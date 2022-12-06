Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $246,685.49 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48.

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

