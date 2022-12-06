Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $246,685.49 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

