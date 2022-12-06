Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

