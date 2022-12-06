Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,097.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,881 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.