Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,032.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

