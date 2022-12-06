Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 1,135 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Plexus Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
