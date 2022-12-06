Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

