Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 137,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.