Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 114,011 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

