Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

