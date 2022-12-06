Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.